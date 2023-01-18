Reward offered for info on arson fire at Fresno strip mall that destroyed businesses
Thaddeus Miller
·1 min read
Authorities and advocates are offering a reward for information on the fire that destroyed a strip mall that was home to six businesses in Fresno, a news release said Wednesday.
The Fresno Fire Department and Valley Crime Stoppers announced a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of the arsonist that burned the structures near Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road on Jan. 6.
The fire brought down the majority of the building, which was on the north side of Kings Canyon Road and housed the barbershop, along with a hair salon, pharmacy, dance studio and two restaurants — Irish O’Sullivan’s Sunnyside Lounge and Sunnyside Deli.
Sunnyside Deli was separated by a wall from the rest of the building and took extensive damage though it is still standing.
The Fresno Fire Department earlier this month opened an arson investigation into blaze in the Sunnyside neighborhood and shared video of two suspects believed to responsible for the fire.
The surveillance footage shows two men breaking into Blendz Barber Lounge early on the morning of the fire.
The two can be seen throwing what appear to be rocks at the front of the business, eventually shattering the window glass and gaining entry, the video shows.
Anyone with relevant information is asked by Valley Crime Stoppers to call 559-498-7867.
