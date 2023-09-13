Reward offered as Boise police seek masked man committing armed robberies. See video

Boise police are offering a reward for information that might lead to a suspect in five local robberies.

The suspect was wearing a mask and had a weapon during each robbery, the Boise Police Department said in a news release. In a video released by police, the man can be seen entering a Jacksons store while wearing a white mask with eye holes.

The suspect is described as being between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, and he has a “unique walk,” according to police.

He stole money and store merchandise during each crime, the most recent of which happened Friday.

The department is offering $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

“Boise Police Violent Crimes detectives have been following up on multiple leads and are once again asking the public for tips,” the department said in Wednesday’s release.

The robberies began in May.

Police released the following locations and 2023 dates on which the crimes occurred:

5000 W. Overland Rd. — May 30

4000 W. Rose Hill St. — June 29

1000 S. Orchard St — July 13

4000 W. Rose Hill St. — Aug. 14

3000 W. State Street — Sept. 8

