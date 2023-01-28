Reward offered after bullet critically injured 8-year-old girl asleep in her NC home

Police continued to ask the public for help Saturday to find the person who fired a shot into a Greensboro home and critically injured an 8-year-old girl.

Aacuria Hinton was asleep on the top bunk of her bed when the bullet hit her about 1 a.m., police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical-life threatening condition, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Inc. reported on Facebook.

Aacuria lives in a home at Autumn Drive and Ryan Street, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of someone who may have been involved to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for helping police solve the case.