Reward offered in business theft

Aug. 18—RUSHVILLE — The owner of a local business is offering an undisclosed reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft of a truck and other materials from his property just north of town.

According to Dave Matney, owner of Matney Agri Products, 328 E. CR 200 N., during the evening of April 29 thieves broke through the locked gates of his business and stole a one ton Chevrolet truck along with a large wooden crate containing enough support beams to construct a 30x72 hoop and canvas building.

Also stolen was a heavy bundle of tarp, which was the roof for the hoop and canvas building, a large quantity of heavy rope, chains and ratchets to be used in the construction of the building, and several other miscellaneous tools.

"The thieves knew exactly what they were doing as they had to know what was in the wooden crate and used our forklift to load it onto our truck," Matney said.

The Rush County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, though RCSO Det. Shawn Smallwood said no solid leads have been developed so far.

Matney thinks the incident is very suspicious.

"Too many things just don't add up. The truck was recovered the next morning on Fort Wayne Road only a half-mile from Matney Agri Products with the catalytic converters cut off and tools scattered about, although many were missing," Matney said. "The damage to the truck may not be connected to the theft of the building, and since they stole large ropes the thieves would not necessarily need a forklift to unload it. It could have possibly been drug off the truck to the ground."

Matney said he believes this was "a local job" and that those responsible will be found and prosecuted.

"Things will go much better if the thieves and those that helped or know about this turn themselves in right away," he said.

Det. Smallwood is asking for the public's help in developing leads and/or solving this case.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspect the evening of April 29 or who knows anything about this matter can leave a tip via a free smartphone app that's available at Apple's App Store or Google Play — just search for "Rush County Sheriff's Office" and download it.

"I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this to use that app and share."

