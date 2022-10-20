Reward offered in cold case of missing Beaver County man

A temporary reward is being offered in the cold case of a Beaver County man who went missing in 2011.

The Beaver County Detective Bureau, Ambridge Police Department, Beaver County Times, local Crime Solvers and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering $10,000 October 20-27 for information that leads to the solving of the case.

Williams is described as a 29-year-old black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen in Monaca on May 13, 2011. William’s vehicle, a black 2005 Ford 500, was found two days later in an isolated area of Monongalia County, West Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

TRENDING NOW:

Good Samaritan jumps into action to help school bus driver injured in violent crash Penn State student found dead after off-campus party, police say Netflix to crack down on account sharing next year, will charge accounts for extra users VIDEO: Pittsburgh preparing for winter after first snow of season hits region DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts