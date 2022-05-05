Reward offered in Concord double murder

May 5—A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that helps police solve the murders of a Concord couple who were found shot to death near a city walking trail last month.

Officials are now asking for dashboard camera footage from anyone who was in the area where the couple was last seen on Monday, April 18.

That afternoon, Stephen and Djeswende "Wende" Reid left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex to go for a walk. They were reported missing by family members two days later.

Police found their bodies on April 21 in a wooded area of the Broken Ground trail system, which is off Portsmouth Street in Concord. Both had been shot multiple times, an autopsy determined.

Since April 21, Concord police have received more than 130 tips about the Reids' murders, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office and the city's police department. Authorities again appealed to the public to help them solve the crime.

"It is crucial that any person who has any information regarding these murders report to the police what information is known to them, no matter how inconsequential the person believes the information may be," the news release said.

Police are asking anyone who was hiking or biking in the Broken Ground trails area on Sunday, April 17, Monday, April 18 or Tuesday, April 19 — particularly on the Marsh Loop Trail — to contact them. They also are looking for dashboard camera footage from Loudon Road or Portsmouth Street on Monday, April 18.

Concord Regional Crimeline has authorized a $5,000 reward that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the murders.

Tips may be submitted anonymously through Crimeline by calling 603-226-3100; online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com; or by texting "TIP234" and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Police also are seeking additional information about several anonymous tips submitted through the Crimeline website. They asked anyone who has submitted a tip online to return to the website and click "Review/Update Tip" to see if more information is needed.