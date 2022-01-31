Reward offered in connection with shooting death of 21-year-old in Pickerington

James Palmer III, 21, of Columbus' East Side, was fatally shot Jan. 2 while driving in Pickerington, police say. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved case.

The homicide of a Columbus East Side man earlier this month in Pickerington remains unsolved and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in hopes of changing that.

James Palmer III, 21, was found shot around 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 inside a 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the area of Hill Road North and Meadows Boulevard in Pickerington, police investigators there said.

Palmer is believed to have been driving westbound on Meadows Boulevard just before the shooting occurred.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

Pickerington police have said the preliminary investigation indicates that Palmer was targeted and the shooting was not random.

A GoFundMe to raise money for Palmer's funeral costs has raised nearly $6,000 since his death. Palmer was buried last week in New York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to deliver the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered shooting death of 21-year-old in Pickerington