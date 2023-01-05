Reward offered for conviction of arsonists

Lafayette fire investigators and police released this surveillance photo of two possible suspects in a recent string of arsons along Olympia Drive on the city's southside.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There is a bounty for whomever is setting fires to businesses' property in the 3100 block of Olympia Drive.

About 4:10 a.m. Monday, a trash truck driver reported a vehicle on fire in the 3100 block of Olympia Drive, which is west of Concord Road and north of Veterans Memorial Parkway on Lafayette's south side.

Meanwhile, Lafayette police and fire investigators continue to investigate two business arsons of vehicles and detached garages from September. A week before the September fires, someone broke into businesses' fenced-in area, where they stole a forklift, drove it through a fence and damaged vehicles.

On Wednesday, Lafayette police and fire investigators announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of the people believed to be responsible for the fires. Anyone with information about the fires may call the Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628 to leave their information.

