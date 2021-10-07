Reward offered in county park arson, destruction case

Oct. 6—CHESTER TWP. — Arson and malicious destruction to property at an Ottawa County park estimated to be a loss of more than $300,000 is now the subject of a reward.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sept. 14, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies and firefighters from three area departments responded to the report of a structure fire at Grose Park, 22200 24th Ave. in Chester Township. The firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The fire was determined to be in a park maintenance building. The building and its contents were a total loss, authorities said.

During further investigation at the park that same morning, deputies found that nearby restroom fixtures were intentionally damaged by unknown suspects. Police said it was unrelated to the fire.

Since then, Sheriff's Office detectives have continued the investigation and have been assisted by arson investigators from the Michigan State Police. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation pending laboratory results, though it remains highly suspicious, police said.

The damages to the restroom, storage building, furnishings, tools, equipment and vehicles inside the building are estimated to be at least $300,000. Included in the loss was a maintenance truck and several lawn tractors, among other pieces of power equipment.

In an attempt to further the investigation, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or leave a tip online mosotips.com.