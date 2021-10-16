Reward offered in Dadrion Wright homicide case

Dadrion Wright

The Gadsden Police Department believe someone knows who shot Dadrian Levon Wright on June 5 in the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue.

Police have asked for the public's assistance, and now Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the 19-year-old man's death.

Investigators say Wright was in a parking lot after an event when he was shot.

There were a lot of people in the area, investigators say, and they hope someone will come forward and provide information that will lead them to the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gadsden police or CrimeStoppers using a 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. "Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question," Central Alabama Crimestoppers said in a press release.

Just this week, the Gadsden City Council approved payment for the Gadsden Police Department's participation in the crimestoppers program.

That agreement gave the department access to the program's tip distribution software and an unlimited option to send information about wanted criminals, missing persons and unsolved criminal cases to Crimstoppers' media platforms — to be shared with media partners throughout the state.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Who shot Dadrion Wright? Helping police find out could bring reward