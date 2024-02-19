Reward offered in decade-old cold case homicide in Huntersville: Police

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the 10-year anniversary of a young man’s murder, authorities are announcing a reward in a plea for information.

A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of Peter Jordan, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Flyer from Huntersville Police

Peter Jordan (Huntersville Police Department)

Officials say Jordan was killed at the Landings at Northcross Apartments on February 19, 2014. He was 19 years old at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hardy at 704-464-5400 or anonymously contact North Meck Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

The reward is funded by Crime Stoppers and Jordan’s family.

