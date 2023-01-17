Reward offered for details about shooting involving wrecker, Gaston Co. police say

A man was shot in the leg after a fight with someone in a tow truck, witnesses told Gaston County police.

Investigators said on Monday around 6 p.m., they were called to Hickory Grove Road, just north of McAdenville, for a shooting. Callers said a man had been shot in the leg and a tow truck left the scene right after the shooting, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the ma who had been shot. He was not seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital, police said.

ALSO READ: 18-year-old killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a fight over a vehicle, Gaston County investigators said.

Police said shortly afterward, officers found a wrecker that fit the descriptions the witnesses had given. Investigators said two people believed to be involved in the incident were inside the truck.

Gaston County police said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320, or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for details about the case.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Ball of joy’: Vigil held for 5-year-old who died in accidental shooting)