Reward offered in disappearance of Missing Mount Dora mother Nicole Baldwin

MOUNT DORA — It’s been more than month since the disappearance of Mount Dora mother Nicole Baldwin, and the Mount Dora Police Department has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that can lead authorities to her whereabouts.

The MDPD said that Baldwin was reported missing on Nov. 5 at 11:24 p.m. The 41-year-old was last seen on Nov. 2 at her home on Strathmore Circle in Lancaster at Loch Leven, Mount Dora.

The reward poster for Nicole Baldwin

She was last seen by her 20-year-old daughter, who just celebrated her birthday. She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and no shoes.

Detectives are unable to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A Facebook group was created, Help Find Nicole Baldwin, which currently has more than 600 members dedicated to keeping Baldwin’s story at the top of the headlines. Recently, the group conducted a search and vigil for Baldwin, and although they came up empty-handed, they continue to encourage everyone to keep spreading the word.

“First I want to thank everyone that was able to attend the search followed by the candlelight vigil,” group organizer Terri Rogers said in a post. “Also thank you to everyone that continues to share this group and Nicole's flyer. The sole purpose of this page is to bring our community together to bring awareness about Nicole Baldwin's disappearance and hope of bringing her home.”

The group has also given multiple updates including an ongoing investigation at the residence, and potential items that may have been removed from the home.

Investigators continue to search for answers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130. The search for Nicole Baldwin continues, and the hope for her safe return remains steadfast in the hearts of her loved ones and the community.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Mount Dora: Reward offered in disappearance of missing woman Nicole Baldwin