Reward offered for Falls murder suspect

Feb. 25—Falls police have launched a manhunt for the prime suspect in Saturday evening's fatal shooting downtown.

And they've posted up to a $2,500 reward for information of the whereabouts of Wayne Printup. The reward was made possible by Crime Stoppers of Western New York.

In a posting by Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, the organization said the reward was for information leading to the arrest of Printup who is being sought by Falls police and U.S. Marshals in connection with the murder of Casey Frank.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have been seeking witnesses to the murder of Frank in the 400 block of Niagara Street. Frank, 44, was gunned down around 5:45 p.m. Saturday as he stood by a black Hyundai parked near a restaurant and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Frank was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. No other information about the shooting has been released.

Sources say the murder may have been triggered by a dispute between Frank and Printup.

Crime Stoppers said Printup "may be hiding" on one of Western New York's Native American reservations. The closest reservation to the Falls is the Tuscarora Reservation in Lewiston.

Frank's Facebook page contains more than 500 expressions of condolences and calls for "Justice for Casey Frank." Many called Frank "a good man" who "looked out for his hood " and who "fed the homeless."

Printup is considered armed and dangerous and authorities urged that, "if he is spotted, citizens should not approach him."

Anyone who may have information about Printup can contact Falls Police detectives 286-4553 or call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161.