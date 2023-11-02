Reward offered after guns stolen in burglary at Frontier Justice in Kansas City, Kansas

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who broke into a Kansas City, Kansas, firearms dealer and stole several guns, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced.

The ATF, which is working with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department to investigate the burglary, is offering the reward.

The ATF also released surveillance photos in the hope that someone would be able to identify the person responsible for the break-in at Frontier Justice in the Legends shopping center at 10000 France Family Drive in Kansas City, Kansas.

The person used a stolen black KIA Soul to ram through the front doors of the store shortly before midnight on Oct. 24, according to a news release from the ATF.

Nine firearms were reported stolen, police said earlier. The vehicle used in the break-in has since been found.

Investigators learned that the same person attempted to break into the nearby Bass Pro Shop earlier that same evening, but was unable to get inside, according to ATF.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the ATF at 800-ATF-Guns (800-283-4867), at ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFKC to 63975 and follow the prompts. They can also contact the ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

People providing information can remain anonymous.