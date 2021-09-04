Reward offered for help in solving murder of DeShayla Harris at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in finding the person, or people, involved in DeShayla Harris’ murder more than five months ago.

The organizations announced their incentives this week. In exchange, officials are willing to pay thousands of dollars for information that will lead to one or multiple arrests.

The 28-year-old woman was an innocent bystander who was fatally shot on March 26 in the 300 block of 19th Street. Three separate shootings happened that night at the Oceanfront, which injured eight people and killed two, including Harris.

The federal law enforcement agency’s reward ($10,000) will be distributed after an arrest and conviction, while the local crime program’s incentive ($5,000) is based on an arrest.

The citizen-led program usually offers $1,000 rewards for tips. But Virginia Beach police asked that they increase their reward for Harris’ case, according to a news release.

“DeShayla Harris’ family deserves closure in her tragic death. It is our sincere hope that this increased reward finally inspires the right person to come forward with information about who shot this innocent young woman,” the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers Board said in a statement

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or on the P3Tips app.

