Reward offered for hit-and-run driver who killed elderly man in Pacoima

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in the search for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Pacoima.

The victim was only identified as a man in his late 80s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash happened on Aug. 9 near Polk Street and Norris Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

As the victim was crossing southbound on Polk Street, a Ford Explorer SUV driving eastbound struck the man in the road. The driver did not stop to render aid or contact the police and sped away.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities said

LAPD released security footage of the hit-and-run crash with hopes the public can help identify the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model blue or green Ford Explorer.

Security footage of a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an elderly man walking across the street in Pacoima on Aug. 9, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the L.A. County Coroner’s office.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s apprehension and conviction.

Anyone who was in the area of Polk Street and Norris Avenue between 8:40 p.m. to 9 p.m. or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036.

The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

