Reward offered in identifying suspect after man randomly shot while walking to East Point home

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to East Point police, around 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Farley Street and Headland Drive regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the street later identified as Michael Lee. Authorities said he was fatally shot in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

East Point investigators learned that Lee was walking home after shopping at nearby stores. Officials said while walking home, he was randomly killed by a single gunshot.

The department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is asking for the public’s for information on the case.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: