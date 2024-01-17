Reward offered in identifying suspect after man randomly shot while walking to East Point home
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man dead.
According to East Point police, around 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Farley Street and Headland Drive regarding a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the street later identified as Michael Lee. Authorities said he was fatally shot in the area.
East Point investigators learned that Lee was walking home after shopping at nearby stores. Officials said while walking home, he was randomly killed by a single gunshot.
The department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is asking for the public’s for information on the case.
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.
