Reward offered for information in 2020 triple shooting that left 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt

A cash reward is being offered for more information in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that left two people dead and a third seriously hurt.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, Columbus police were called to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Wheatland Avenue on the Hilltop for a 34-year-old woman found bleeding.

The woman, who had been shot, told the officers who responded that there were two people dead inside a home nearby on the 500 block of South Wheatland Avenue.

Police went to the home and found 60-year-old Lionel Adams and 41-year-old Candace Carr dead inside. Both had been shot.

Detectives have arrested Andrea Montgomery, 45, of the West Side, and charged her with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. However, police believe more suspects are involved in the homicides of Adams and Carr.

Montgomery is currently scheduled to go to trial in March.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, provide information online at www.stopcrime.org or use the free P3 Tips mobile application. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

