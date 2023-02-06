Reward offered for information in 3-month-old baby's death in 2009

Columbus police say Logan Holley was three months old when he died in February 2009 from blunt force injuries to his head. Holley would have turned 14 this year on Oct. 27.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on the death of a baby who would have turned 14 this year.

Columbus police reported that Logan Holley was three months old when he was found not breathing around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2009 at a home on the first block of Delray Road, located on the city's South Side.

Logan was rushed to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he died. An autopsy determined that Logan's death was the result of a blunt force injury to his head.

The Dispatch reported that detectives at the time did not release information on who was with the baby when police arrived at the scene or when the baby's injuries were believed to have occurred.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide tips online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

