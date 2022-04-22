Reward offered for information in April 12 slaying in Talladega

Talladega police are looking for information to lead them to suspects in the April 12 shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or identify of any person involved in the murder of Jahiem Embry of Talladega.

Officers responded to a shots fired call on Howard Street at about 11 p.m. April 12. They found Embry is a vehicle parked near the intersection of Howard Street and Lawson Street. He was taken to Citizen's Baptist Medical Center, then flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he died the next day.

Investigators determined several shots had been fired into the vehicle; one of those shots struck Embry in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or call CrimeStoppers using its 24hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Caller should be sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to speak with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Tips to CrimeStoppers can be kept anonymous, and could lead to a cash reward.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Do you know who killed Jahiem Embry? Reward offers in Talladega case