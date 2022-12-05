Reward offered for information on bank robbery suspect on Far West Side

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a bank robbery on Columbus' Far West Side.

At about 1:11 p.m. Oct. 18, the suspect entered the Chase Bank, 5684 W. Broad St., and approached the employee behind the counter.

The suspect presented a note demanding money. The suspect then became upset because of a delay and began making threats.

The suspect lifted his jacket to try to indicate that he had a weapon. The man received the cash and left.

The suspect was described as 30-40 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches, from 170 to 180 pounds, wearing a green jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white trim, with a blue hospital mask over his face and a dark toboggan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. You can also use the Free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. A special coding system is used to provide the reward.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered for information on robbery suspect on Far West Side