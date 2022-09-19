Reward offered for information in fatal shootout behind South Side drug store

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in August.

Antom Stargell, 19, of the Hilltop, was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds around 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2022, Columbus police said. Stargell was later determined to have been shot around 2:40 p.m. that day behind the CVS Pharmacy at 1400 Parsons Ave. on the South Side. He died at the hospital.

Police said that Stargell was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two people and have identified a possible person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered for information in fatal shootout behind South Side CVS