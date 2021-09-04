Reward offered for information on fire at train station in Dade County, Georgia

Sep. 4—A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fire that damaged an old train station in Dade County, Georgia.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The blaze began about 2:30 a.m. County firefighters were dispatched to the train station at 90 Railway Lane and managed to put out the fire, but Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said the 86-year-old, 1,974-square-foot building was already "moderately damaged" upon the arrival of first responders.

Photos from the night of the fire show the building engulfed in flames.

"The fire originated on the ramp leading up to the front door on the exterior of the building," King said. "The structure was being remodeled and, on completion, was going to be used as a voting precinct."

No injuries were reported in association with the incident, and no information was available late in the week in regard to who might have been responsible for setting the fire.

The city is not sure yet how extensive damage to the building is or how much it might cost to make repairs. City officials said how they move forward with the voting precinct project will be determined once that information is known.

Commissioner King's Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Trenton Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is invited to call the Georgia Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804 or reach out to the police department at 706-657-4167.

