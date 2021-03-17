Reward offered for information about Hamilton post office burglary

Mar. 16—HAMILTON — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person who burglarized the Hamilton post office.

Investigators believe the post office was broken into between 5 and 9 a.m. March 5, said John Wiegand, public information officer for the Inspection Service's Seattle branch.

Though the investigation is ongoing, it does not appear the suspect stole mail from the post office but instead was targeting items such as computers, Wiegand said.

Investigators have made contact with one potential subject, but no arrests have been made, Wiegand said.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to a conviction, Wiegand said.

In a small community such as Hamilton, he said it is possible someone saw something suspicious, or recognized a vehicle that had been parked outside of the post office during those hours.

"No lead for us could be too small and we never know when anything could break a case," Wiegand said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3330914.

