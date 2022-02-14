Reward offered for information in home invasion of elderly Perry Township couple

This maroon Hyundai SUV was seen leaving the scene of a Perry Township home invasion and robbery that targeted an elderly Perry Township couple. A 91-year-old man was tied up on his kitchen floor by the thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects accused of tying up and robbing a 91-year-old man during a home invasion of an elderly couple's home.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at a home in the Brookside Estates neighborhood in Perry Township.

According to Perry Township police, the suspects knocked over the 91-year-old man who lived in the home onto the floor, tied him up, and covered his eyes and mouth. The suspects then took cash from his wife's purse, which was on a nearby couch.

The suspects are believed to have fled the home when they heard the man's wife moving around in the upstairs portion of the house, leaving the man tied up on the kitchen floor.

A maroon Hyundai SUV with dark tinted windows was seen leaving the scene on a home security camera, police sa. The vehicle's license plate was not readable on the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, submit information online at www.stopcrime.org or use the free P3 Tips mobile application.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

