Reward offered for information in January shooting death of 22-year-old Columbus man

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide in Columbus' Northeast Side.

Around 2:55 a.m. on Jan. 30, Columbus police were called to the 2600 block of Divot Place after a report of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found Kavyne Cooper, 22, of the Northeast Side, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cooper was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

Homicide database:Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

According to his obituary, Cooper was survived by two young children, as well as his mother. Cooper played football from a young age and attended Columbus City Schools and Groveport Madison Local Schools. He was affectionately known as "Pancake" by his family and friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward for information about fatal Jan. 30 shooting in Columbus