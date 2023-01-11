Reward offered for information after KRDO building damaged

Jan. 10—KRDO studios sustained "serious" damage after a paving brick was thrown through the building's main window, according to a news release Tuesday.

Police have not identified a suspect in the Jan. 1 incident at the studios located on South 8th Street, according to Crime Stoppers.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved with the incident.

Persons with any information can share anonymously by calling 719-634-6525, or by using the portal available on the Crime Stoppers website.