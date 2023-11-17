Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Tanger Outlets shoplifters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward of over $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at the newly-opened Tanger Outlets mall in South Nashville.

Metro police said surveillance footage showed the man and woman going into the store at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The man appeared to be wearing a blue denim jacket with the New York Yankees logo in several areas, a white beanie hat, blue jeans, and a surgical mask.

DA’s office preparing charges for suspects in organized retail theft cases

The woman appeared to be wearing a surgical mask and a black Victoria’s Secret sweatsuit/hoodie with the word PINK in white lettering on the back.

The suspects were in the store for about five minutes before they reportedly grabbed multiple purses from a wall display and several jackets from a rack near the door. A store employee tried to stop them, but they pushed past her and ran through the parking lot before leaving in what appeared to be a black sedan, perhaps a Nissan Altima, according to investigators.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the thieves will face, at minimum, charges of felony theft when they are arrested.

Tanger Outlets posted a $5,000 reward and Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Police said the police department, Tanger Outlets, and Councilwoman Joy Styles have had discussions about shoplifting leading up to the holiday season. All parties are reportedly in agreement that thieves will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent.”

Anyone who recognizes the two thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.