Reward offered for information leading to arrest of teens wanted in double homicide

Baron Anderson (left) and Terrell Hicks-Freeman (right) are both wanted on two delinquency counts of murder for the homicides of Mahky Andrews and Layton Ridgedell.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two teens wanted in connection with a double homicide last month.

Around 11 p.m. on June 3, Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road on the city's Northeast Side.

Officers found Mahky Andrews, 15, dead in a vehicle. A second victim, 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell, was found shot on the 5600 block of Caldeonia Road a short time later.

Investigators believe the shooting took place at the Caledonia Road scene.

Both Andrews and Ridgedell died from their injuries at the scene.

Baron Anderson, 16, is one of two teens who is being sought by Columbus police for their involvement in a June 3 double homicide.

Detectives have identified16-year-old Baron Anderson and 15-year-old Terrell D. Hicks-Freeman as suspects in the homicides and have filed warrants in Franklin County Juvenile Court for their arrest on two delinquency counts of murder.

The teens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Terrell Hicks-Freeman, 15, is one of two suspects being sought by Columbus police in connection with a June 3 double homicide.

Anyone with information on the locations of Anderson and Hicks-Freeman are asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not recorded.

