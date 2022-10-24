Reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2016 home-invasion homicide

David Hodge, 35, was fatally shot on Oct. 27, 2016 at a home on the 100 block of Columbian Avenue in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood.

Nearly six years ago, David Hodge was fatally shot inside a home in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus police homicide detectives have been unable to make an arrest in the case, and now Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2016 homicide of the 35-year-old Near East Side man.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2016 to a home on the 100 block of Columbian Avenue on a report of shots being fired.

Responding officers found Hodge inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hodge was taken to the former Mount Carmel West hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives determined that Hodge had been visiting friends at the home when unidentified suspects trying an apparent home invasion broke out windows of the home and then went upstairs.

Hodge and another person inside the house confronted the intruders, detectives said, and that confrontation led to shots being fired.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a silver Nissan Rogue.

Detectives believe there is a possibility that Hodge may have known the intruders.

Anyone with information should call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

