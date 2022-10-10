Reward offered for information leading to an arrest in Upper Arlington bank robbery

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in an Upper Arlington bank robbery.

Upper Arlington police said the robbery occurred on Aug. 8 at the Huntington Bank branch, located at 4661 Reed Road.

The suspect is described as being a man between 20 and 30 years old, dressed all in black, and wearing a ski mask, a black baseball cap, and an orange safety vest with a stripe.

The suspect fled the scene driving a car that had been stolen within the city of Columbus. That car was found a short distance away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

