Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Americus murder suspect

Aug. 31—AMERICUS — The Americus Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Allan Tremain Barthell, 37, of Americus, who is wanted for the July 29 murder of Brandon Marquis Burney.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Barthell.

On July 29, at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers of the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the 600 block of Winn Street in Americus to a reported shooting. The victim, Brandon Marquis Burney, 30, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011. Anyone knowing Barthell's current location is encouraged to call 911 immediately.