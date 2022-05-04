Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Have you seen this man?

The man in these photos is wanted by Tacoma police for allegedly setting a dumpster on fire and walking away.

According to Tacoma police, at around 2:23 a.m. on April 23, the man stacked cardboard in a dumpster behind a building, lit it on fire and walked away.

The fire caused $5,000 in damage.

The man is described as a white male, 20 to 25-years-old, with a medium build, shoulder-length red curly hair and wearing a bright orange baseball cap.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).