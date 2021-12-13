Reward offered for information leading to arrests in fatal Gahanna shooting

Tyronn Brown

Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever was responsible for a February shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded outside a movie theater in Gahanna.

At 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 26, the Gahanna Division of Police received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Cinemark Movies 16, located in Stoneridge Plaza at the intersection of Morse and North Hamilton roads.

Police said 22-year-old Tyronn Brown and a 24-year-old woman were sitting in a car in the parking lot outside the movie theater when they were shot in what appeared to have been a "targered attack."

Brown died at a hospital. The woman was seriously wounded, but survived, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to their website at www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip. You may also submit a tip by downloading the organization's free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms. Tips are no longer accepted via text message.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers does not use Caller ID or record telephone conversations. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered in Gahanna shooting that killed man, wounded woman