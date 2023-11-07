Reward offered for information on man accused of thefts in Allegheny, Washington counties

State police are looking for a man they say is wanted for several thefts in the area.

Raymond Fields III, 42, is facing charges in connection to three felony thefts in Allegheny and Washington counties from Jan. 18 through Feb. 9.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-223-5200 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

