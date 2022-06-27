Reward offered for information in man's shooting death at Southeast Side gas station

Timothy Wash, 25, was shot and killed outside a Southeast Side gas station on Dec. 14, 2021. His homicide remains unsolved. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the December homicide of a 25-year-old man.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, Timothy Wash, of the Southeast Side, had gone to the United Dairy Farmers gas station, located at 2660 Noe Bixby Road, on the Southeast Side, and was sitting in his truck at one of the gas pumps.

According to Columbus police, a maroon or red car pulled up alongside Wash. The front seat passenger in the car got out and fired multiple shots at Wash, who was rushed to Mount Carmel East hospital. Wash died at the hospital from his injuries.

Following the shooting, the car fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Wash's obituary said he had aspired to be a rapper and had recorded multiple songs under the name G4E Tim. He had also started a business, G4E LLC, with which he hoped to have multiple ventures, including a trucking company.

He is survived by four young children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not recorded. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

