Reward offered for information in Mifflin Township shooting of man through car sunroof

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed 21-year-old Kemyre Abraham on July 8. Abraham was shot through the sunroof of his vehicle.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting earlier this month at a Mifflin Township gas station.

Around 1:20 a.m. on July 8, Kemyre Abraham, 21, was leaving the Speedway gas station located at 2875 Stelzer Road when he was approached by a man walking in the area. The man and Abraham had an interaction that resulted in the man following Abraham to the driver's side door of Abraham's white 2000 Lincoln MS.

Columbus police said Abraham backed his car out of a parking space in front of the store when the man ran behind the vehicle to the passenger side, appearing to try to open the passenger side door.

When the man could not open the door, he jumped on the top of the Lincoln while the vehicle was moving and it appeared Abraham was trying to drive away, police said.

The man is seen on surveillance video firing multiple shots through the partially opened sunroof of the Lincoln before falling or jumping from the car. The man ran south from the gas station.

Abraham was found unresponsive by responding police officers with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The Lincoln had traveled a short distance on Stelzer Road before coming to a stop.

Abraham was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police were able to obtain some evidence from the scene but the suspect remains unidentified.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the shooting.

A video of the shooting can be found on the Crime Stoppers website at www.stopcrime.org.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding is used to provide the reward. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not recorded.

