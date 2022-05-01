Reward offered for information on missing Lauderdale County inmate and corrections officer

The United States Marshals Service is offering $10,000 in reward money to anyone who can give information that would lead to the capture of Casey White, an escaped Lauderdale County inmate, and "missing and endangered" corrections officer Vicky White.

Both have been missing since Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the way to the courthouse. The pair were not recognized as missing until 3:30 p.m., when shortly after their vehicle was reported in a local shopping center.

Casey White, 38, was being held on two capital murder charges as of 2020 when he confessed to the murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He also was held on charges related to a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

The U.S. Marshals Service describes Casey White as a white male with hazel eyes, 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and left shoulder blade.

Vicky White, who has worked for the department for 16 years, had just turned in her paperwork for retirement the day before, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton. She had a medical appointment schedule that she had told coworkers about, but was confirmed by the doctor's office to not have shown up.

Vicky White was reported to be armed when she left with Casey for the courthouse on a mental health evaluation, which had actually not been scheduled at all. She was also alone for this transport, which is a direct violation of the department's policy. Other deputies had tried to make contact with her but they reported that her phone went to voicemail.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says that Casey White and Vicky White are not related and the sheriff's office will be "aggressively investigating" the incident and the two's previous interactions "to see if there was anything going on."

Singleton advises residents not to approach Casey White if they see him because he is a "serious threat" to the public and the missing corrections officer.

The most recent update from the sheriff's office came on Sunday afternoon, when it released its most recent pictures of Casey White and announced that it would hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on Casey White's location or Vicky White's disappearance is urged to contact the United States Marshals Service Communications Center at 800-336-0102 or share tips anonymously via the U.S. Marshal's Tip App.

