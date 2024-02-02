Reward offered for information on murder of 24-year-old in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the death of 24-year-old Christian Cherry last December.

On Dec. 14, 2023, at 3:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at S.19th St. and S. State St. They located the victim, Cherry, lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was sent to the hospital but died from his injuries 12 days later.

His vehicle was located near the scene of the shooting and it had been severely vandalized just before the shooting. A witness reported seeing a light-colored sedan, possibly occupied by four people, fleeing the scene westbound on S. 19th St.

A $1,000 reward will be offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app.