Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando

Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9.

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022, at the 600 Block of Lexington Ave. Detectives would like to speak with the individuals pictured below. If you recognize these individuals please contact @CrimelineFL **8477(TIPS). pic.twitter.com/FoyqfG7L7O — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 25, 2022

Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street.

When police arrived, they found an adult male on the roadway, dead.

At the time, detectives did not release the name of the victim or how he died.

On Tuesday, Orlando police announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps them identify two people whom they believe may have information on the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at crimeline.org or by texting **8477.

Orlando police investigate a murder Monday morning along Lexington Avenue.

