Reward offered for information on November homicide

Dec. 23—DANVILLE — Danville's Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan "Marvin" E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23.

"With the reward, we're hoping to encourage anyone with any knowledge about this heinous crime to step forward and help the Danville police bring the culprit or culprits to justice," said Frank McCullough of the Three Kings of Peace. "Our primary mission as members of the Three Kings of Peace is to stop crime in our community. When we as a group of citizens stand together against criminals, we cannot be defeated."

Anyone with information related to Dye's death are encouraged to contact the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250. For more information about the reward, contact Rev. McCullough at (217) 766-8735 or Edward J. Butler at (217) 920-2825.