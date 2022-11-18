Reward offered for information on pharmacy burglaries

Nov. 18—Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a group of people suspected in Oct. 21 burglaries at four New Mexico pharmacies.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office posted reward information on its Facebook page Thursday and stated law enforcement agencies believe the crew broke into pharmacies in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Eldorado and Santa Fe.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the Eldorado and Santa Fe burglaries both occurred at Del Norte pharmacies. The perpetrators are believed to have burglarized a Bestcare Pharmacy in Albuquerque and a Pharmacy Plus in Bernalillo as well, he said.

"They believe that they first started in Albuquerque, went to Bernalillo and then to Santa Fe," Ríos said.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos and officials with the Bernalillo Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Ríos said there might have been as many as four suspects in the Del Norte burglaries, where perpetrators took cash and an unknown amount of prescription drugs.

The sheriff's office's Facebook post said investigators believe the driver of the crew's white 2022 Buick Enclave is a man in his 20s or 30s. All four suspects were wearing "athletic" clothes, according to the post.

An incident report provided by the sheriff's office said the Eldorado pharmacy was burglarized around 5:40 a.m. Ríos said the Del Norte on Galisteo Street was hit shortly before 6 a.m.

"The travel time from Del Norte-El Dorado and Del Norte-Santa Fe is approximately 14," the incident report said, "leaving suspects enough time to burglarize the Santa Fe store as well."