Reward offered for information in September 2020 homicide

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2020 homicide.

According to Columbus police, around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020, officers were called on a report of a shooting to the 800 block of Wellington Boulevard on the city's Near East Side. Officers found 25-year-old Michael Fair Jr., of Gahanna, inside a blue Ford Fusion and he had at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced Fair dead at the scene.

Columbus police homicide detectives have determined that several witnesses saw a possible suspect vehicle that was described as a full-size black pickup truck. The truck had fancy wheels and possibly tinted windows. The driver was described by witnesses as being a younger male with short, wavy hair, a dark complexion and a skinny build.

According to his obituary, Fair graduated from the former Columbus City Schools' Brookhaven High School in 2013, where he played football and basketball. He is survived by his parents, four sisters and a brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or submit information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reward offered for information in a September 2020 Columbus homicide