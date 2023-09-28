Reward offered for information on shooting at Brentwood hotel

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Brentwood Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a shooting that happened Saturday, Sept. 9 at a Brentwood hotel.

Police said just after 11 p.m. that night, a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached a vehicle at Homewood Suites, located in the 5100 block of Peter Taylor Park Drive. The suspect then reportedly shot at the man sitting in the vehicle, hitting him in the right leg.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000 or to submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

If you prefer to speak with a detective, call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

