Reward offered for information in shooting death of 15-year-old Columbus boy in 2020

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2020 homicide that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020, Columbus police officers found 15-year-old Dawaun Lewis-Taylor shot on the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

Lewis-Taylor was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Columbus homicide detectives have not been able to determine what led to the shooting. Evidence has shown that a silver Chrysler 300 fled the scene, headed east on Trent Road toward Northtowne Boulevard.

In his obituary, Lewis-Taylor's family said he attended Harambe Christian school, Milennium Middle School and East Bridge Academy of Excellence. He enjoyed rapping and making music, as well as playing basketball.

Lewis-Taylor's obituary said one of his best memories was meeting his hero, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul, both of whom were playing with the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers at the time.

Lewis-Taylor also trained in boxing with James Buster Douglas, a former world heavyweight champion, through a youth program at the city's Thompson Recreation Center.

Lewis-Taylor was the oldest of five children and is survived by his father, his siblings and a large extended family.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

