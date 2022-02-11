Reward offered for information in Talladega robbery/murder

Sri Satya Krishna Chiturri, 27, was killed in an apparent robbery/murder Thursday at a Talladega convenience store.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information lead to an arrest in connection with an apparent robbery/murder discovered Thursday at a Talladega convenience store.

The Talladega Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi, 27. Sheriff's deputies were called out at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday to the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway to a report of a possible robbery.

They found Chitturi unresponsive in the store, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death. Security camera photos from the store show a person in a mask, a black hoodie and baseball cap at the store's checkout, pointing a gun across the counter.

According to authorities, an undetermined amount of money was taken from the store.

East Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or identity of any person involved in the robbery/murder of Chiturri.

The suspect captured by the security cameras is described as a 6 feet to 6 foot-2-inches tall with a slender build, wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Talladega Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-ALI-STOP, or by downloading the P3-tips app. Callers should get a Tip ID and password to communicate with investigators should there be a follow-up question.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Reward offered in Talladega robbery/murder investigation