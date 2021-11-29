Reward offered for information on theft from phlebotomy classroom

Columbus police are looking for information, including the identity of this male suspect, in connection with the theft of a backpack from the Ohio School of Phlebotomy.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information about the theft of a backpack and a laptop from a classroom at a school in Columbus' Clintonville neighborhood.

Columbus police say the theft occurred between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Ohio School of Phlebotomy, located at 17 Aldrich Road.

According to police, the unidentified male suspect, shown in the surveillance picture, entered the classroom through an open door and took a laptop and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at www.stopcrime.org or by using the free P3 Tips mobile application.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. A special coding system is used to provide the reward.

