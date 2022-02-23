Reward offered in Joppa Walgreens theft

Feb. 23—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of two thieves who stole several boxes of medication from the Walgreens Pharmacy in Joppa.

Deputies responded Feb. 17 to Walgreens on Pulaski Highway in Joppa, where they were informed the theft occurred between 2:13 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., Feb. 16, when two people entered the store, placed the items in a bag and left. The two fled the area in a silver Mercedes with a temporary registration.

Anyone with information may submit an anonymous tip to the Harford County Sheriff's Office at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted or call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.