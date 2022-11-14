Reward offered for info leading to arrest of suspect in armed robbery in Columbus

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a September armed robbery.

According to Columbus police, around 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 12, a woman was waiting at the bus stop at McGuffey Road and Briarwood Avenue in North Linden when a man approached her and began talking to her.

The man was later identified by Columbus police as Leonard Bankston, 35, of Mount Gilead, Morrow County.

Police said that as the bus approached the stop, Bankston pulled out a handgun and demanded the woman give him her cellphone. Bankston then grabbed the phone and ran to a nearby parked vehicle, which he drove away in.

Bankston has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery. He is considered by police to be armed and dangerous. He is described in court records as being 5-foot-8, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the Free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

